Steel products manufacturer to build $30M campus in Athens

An Ohio-based company has chosen Athens for a new manufacturing campus, planning to invest $30 million and bring 100 new jobs to the area.

Gregory Industries is set to build a 325,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility on 83 acres in Elm Industrial Park. The company makes highway safety, metal framing channels, tubing and other roll-form steel products.

“This investment in Athensw will provide a variety of jobs, from manufacturing to maintenance work to supervisor positions,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. “With all the growth our area is experiencing, this investment by Gregory Industries will also help provide products needed for highway safety projects.”

Marks said the decision to build in Athens was the result of teamwork, a sentiment echoed by Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly.

“We are excited for this new $30-million investment in our county,” Daly said. “... This project has been a strong partnership from Day One between Gregory Industries, Limestone County and the City of Athens.”

Daly said the county welcomes the growth and looks forward to being a part of Gregory Industries’ future success.

“This is yet another example of our growing and diverse industry base,” said Bethany Shockney, CEO and president of the Limestone County Economic Development Association. “Gregory Industries has been great to work with, and we welcome them to our Limestone County family.”

As for Gregory Industries, their CEO said the company is just as excited to grow in Athens.

“We’re very excited at the prospect of creating more jobs and more business in northern Alabama,” CEO Matt Gregory said. “We are grateful to the City of Athens and Limestone County for welcoming us, and we are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

The company hopes to start construction in March 2022 and begin operations sometime in the fall.