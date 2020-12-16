Steel Workers Union, Constellium employees on strike in Muscle Shoals

The Steel Workers Union and Constellium employees are on strike in Muscle Shoals.
The plant parking lot is empty Wednesday afternoon, and employees are outside holding signs.
The aluminum manufacturing plant is located at 4805 East 2nd Street in Muscle Shoals.
We’re working to learn more. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
