Steamy workweek with afternoon storms

The stagnant weather pattern continues this workweek for North Alabama. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible today but most areas will likely stay dry through this evening. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s Monday but the heat index will peak between 100° and 105°.

Afternoon showers and storms are possible each day, with the most widespread activity Tuesday through Thursday. No day looks to be a washout, but stay weather aware and keep the umbrella handy as heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any stronger storms this week.

While our rain chances are increasing, the heat is not going anywhere. Highs each afternoon will still top out in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s. If you don't see a shower or storm on any given afternoon this week, heat index values will likely climb back into the triple digits. If you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen.