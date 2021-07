Heat index values climb upwards of 105° by Saturday afternoon. Isolated storms will pop up again during the second half of the day with more widespread activity holding off until Sunday with the approach of a cold front.

Temperatures finally drop with this front, down to near 90 for Sunday and mid 80s Monday. Rain coverage tapers by Tuesday and temperature remain cooler. In fact, lows dip into the mid 60s and highs stay in the 80s during the work week.