Steamy and at times stormy week ahead

The heat continues on your Sunday afternoon across North Alabama. Similar to yesterday, some areas especially east of I-65 have seen a few showers and storms as well. Any lingering showers and storms do fade away over the next few hours, with everyone completely dry by sunset. Tonight will be muggy once again, with overnight lows stuck in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning, especially in areas that saw rain earlier today.

The stagnant weather pattern continues for much of the work week. Afternoon showers and storms are possible each day, with the most widespread activity Tuesday through Thursday. No day looks to be a washout, but stay weather aware and keep the umbrella handy as heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any stronger storms this week. While our rain chances are increasing, the heat is not going anywhere. Highs each afternoon will still top out in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s. If you don't see a shower or storm on any given afternoon this week, heat index values will likely climb back into the triple digits. If you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen.