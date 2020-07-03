Steamy and a little stormy for the Fourth

That means many locations will stay dry Saturday, while a few folks will have to run inside at the pool or the lake to let the storms pass. Frequent breaks from the heat will be necessary, too. Actual highs hit the lower 90s with heat index values climbing to the lower triple digits.

Overnight tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with areas of fog developing by sunrise. Lows will be near 70 with otherwise quiet conditions. We'll start warming quickly through the morning Saturday and should at least be in the mid 80s by noon. Thunderstorms start developing my mid-afternoon and will be most likely between 4 and 6 PM. While a lingering shower or storm isn't impossible after sunset, most will have good weather for fireworks with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunday into next week, things start to go downhill again. Showers and storms gradually become more widespread each day, reaching a peak between Tuesday and Wednesday. While temperatures go down, it won't feel much better thanks to the humidity. Expect storms to stay in the forecast heading into next weekend, too.