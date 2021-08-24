Clear

Steamy again Wednesday

Another typical summertime day awaits us.

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 6:41 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Until then, it’s mostly clear overnight with areas of fog developing again. Temperatures drop to the lower 70s by the early morning and once the fog lifts, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. It gets hot quickly and the humidity will make it feel as hot as the lower triple digits when the actual temperatures only reach the low to mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible too, but we’ll have better storm coverage by Thursday.

With more widespread storms expected to end the week, it won’t be getting quite as hot during the afternoons. Highs drop to the upper 80s starting Thursday, lasting through the weekend. Rain chances remain somewhat elevated both Saturday and Sunday. With a more active pattern beginning to take shape once again, we’ll need to keep an eye on the threat for flooding if the ground starts to become saturated.

