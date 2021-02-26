Steady rain becomes more scattered with a few storms Saturday

The widespread rain will taper to more scattered activity overnight and Saturday as the heaviest, steadiest band of rain lifts northward. Scattered showers and a few storms are in order Saturday, but the Storm Prediction Center has removed the risk for any severe weather over our area. Temperatures are warm throughout the weekend with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

By Sunday evening, the next round of heavy rain will be drifting southeastward into North Alabama. It'll bring an additional 2 to 3 inches and depending on how saturated we are, cause or exacerbate existing standing water or localized flooding. Stream rises are possible too. This rain continues into early Monday before pushing off to the southeast by the afternoon.

Data sources are showing another wave of rain Tuesday. This will have the potential to bring yet another 1 to 2 inches of rain, meaning in total, we could see 4 to 7 inches of rain in just the span of a few days. Fortunately, the breaks between these rounds of rain should help mitigate the flooding issues somewhat.