Staying warm to end the weekend, chance of storms by the afternoon

Patchy dense fog moves out by late morning with daytime heating, but another hot and muggy day for North Alabama with highs back in the 90's. The chance for isolated strong storms by the afternoon and early evening with localized flooding being the biggest concern. The work week starts off warm, but less humid with a mild air mass moving in Tuesday to give us much more comfortable temperatures to finish out the work week.
Posted: Jun 13, 2021 7:00 AM
