Staying warm through the weekend with scattered storms

More heat, humidity, and storms for the weekend. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday reach the lower 90s in most locations. Scattered thunderstorms will also develop each afternoon as well, with slightly more coverage on Saturday than Sunday. Not everyone will see showers and storms. Those who do will have heavy rainfall and maybe strong wind gusts with the strongest storms. No severe weather is anticipated this weekend.

The unseasonably warm temperatures continue well into next week. Our average high at this point in the calendar is 86 degrees. Our forecast continues to maintain highs upwards of five to seven degrees above normal through next week with highs in the lower 90s. Most areas stay dry through Wednesday, but an isolated storm or two is possible each afternoon. Storm chances become more widespread Thursday and Friday afternoon once again.

Tonight is also the first time since October 2000 that a full harvest moon is happening on Friday the 13th! This is the last time that a full moon will happen on Friday the 13th until August 13, 2049! Skies should be mostly clear tonight, so be sure to get outside and take some pictures! Be sure to send those pictures to us as well. We might have them on air during our shows this weekend!