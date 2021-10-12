Staying warm for a few more days

We are tracking some very light showers to get our Tuesday started. This is thanks to a nearby cold front. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the morning and perhaps into the early afternoon. Most spots will stay dry, however, with sun and clouds and highs back into the low to mid 80s. The weather looks great for those heading to tonight's Lee Greenwood concert! Temperatures will be in the low 70s when doors open and hover near 70 by the end of the show tonight. Not impossible to see a stray shower when doors open, but we should be good to go.

This morning's cold front is rather weak so we won't see much of a pattern change later on. In fact, highs stay in the low to mid 80s with mild overnight lows in the mid 60s. But there is an end in sight! A much stronger cold front is poised to arrive late Friday night. This front will bring more showers to North Alabama Friday evening so we will keep a close eye on the trends for Big Game Friday Night (definitely not expecting lightning delays at this point). Scattered showers continue into early Saturday but it will not rain all day Saturday. In fact, we should begin to clear things out Saturday evening as cool, crisp Fall air finally moves in behind the front. Highs this weekend will crash into the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows near 50 degrees!