Staying warm for a couple more days followed by rain and a big cool down

Same story, different day. Temperatures are chilly this morning as many of us have bottomed out in the upper 30s. With more sunshine today, we'll surge back into the mid 70s this afternoon! Clouds do make a return this afternoon but we should still see a few peeks of sun throughout the entire day. There has a certainly been a major temperature swing in the last five days. Back on Friday, Huntsville was nearly 20 degrees below normal. Today, we will be almost 10 degrees above normal! The temperature roller coaster continues this weekend after our next cold front and rain chance moves through.

We stay dry and warm Wednesday. By Veterans Day Thursday, our next cold front brings widespread rain to North Alabama. Keep the umbrella handy if you are participating in any holiday ceremonies or festivities Thursday. One or two embedded thunderstorms will also be possible Thursday but that risk is low. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch will be common for the entire area. We will dry out Thursday night as the front moves through.

The temperature roller coaster takes a nosedive Friday and this weekend. We go from the mid 70s today to the low 60s Friday and the low 50s Saturday! The potential for a frost is back on the table this weekend too. Beyond the 7 day forecast, long term data continues to suggest temperatures well below normal heading into mid November.