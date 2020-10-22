Staying warm but becoming gray and damp to end the work week

Instead, we will get showers, a few storms, and only a slight cool down for Saturday.

Here's how it goes: clouds increase in coverage tonight but all in all, Friday starts out dry. Temperatures only dip to the mid 60s overnight, meaning lows will be running about 15 degrees above average! By mid to late afternoon, scattered showers develop, along with a few storms. A couple of those storms can be on the stronger side with gusty wind and small hail. The main concern would be for Friday Night Football and the potential for lightning delays, so we'll be watching the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network closely by game time.

Overnight Friday into early Saturday, a fairly weak cold front passes from west to east. Temperatures get pushed down to the low to mid 70s for highs Saturday, helped in part by the lingering cloud cover. In total, most locations won't see more than half an inch of rain with this Friday/Saturday system.

The sun returns Sunday and Monday, bumping highs back up to near 80 degrees. However, a more potent storm system is brewing and it will be heading our way by the middle and end of next week. At this point, there is quite a bit of uncertainty in the timing of the rain and the arrival of some cooler air, so watch the second half of next week closely for adjustments to the forecast in the coming days.