Staying warm Wednesday, Fall returns this weekend

It's another warm start to the day in North Alabama. Most spots are in the upper 60s and low 70s at this hour. Cloud cover increased overnight which is a big reason why we are so mild this morning. The forecast for the next seven days remains largely unchanged. We'll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs back in the mid 80s. For reference, our average high for October 13 in Huntsville is 77 degrees. Another mild night is expected with lows only in the mid 60s. More warm weather continues Thursday and Friday before the much anticipated changes arrive for the weekend.

A strong cold front is still set to arrive in North Alabama late Friday night into early Saturday. Ahead of the front, spotty showers will increase Friday evening. It'll be a close call for Friday Night Football with a few showers possible in northwest Alabama by kickoff. Rain is the most widespread overnight Friday and during the early morning hours Saturday. This is a quick moving front, so rain should begin to taper off from west to east late Saturday morning. Saturday is definitely not a washout for any outdoor plans! Once the front moves through, you will notice a big difference. Much drier, cooler, and more comfortable air quickly moves in and sticks around for a while. Highs Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get out of the 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s! In fact, data sources are trending even cooler with our overnight lows Sunday and Monday morning so we may need to adjust those numbers even lower in coming days.