Staying sunny with a big warmup for the start of the new week

We're kicking off the new work week on a quiet but chilly note. Temperatures this morning have dropped to the mid 30s with clear skies. A dry cold front moved through North Alabama last night, which helped to reinforce cooler weather for one more day. With plenty of sunshine, highs reach the low 60s this afternoon. Over the next three days, high pressure builds back into the region. Temperatures are back into the low to mid 70s for midweek with more sunshine! If you're a fan of the 70s, make sure you enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday as this warm up won't last very long.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday. Ahead of it, showers will be off and on for much of the day. Rainfall amounts will be light and the rain should come to an end Thursday evening. This means another cool down for the weekend as highs dip back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Another system may bring more rain by Sunday but there is still a lot of uncertainty with how that particular system will evolve.