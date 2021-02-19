Staying sunny for the weekend

Sunshine sticks around all weekend, continuing to help melt the snow that remains on the ground, which is mainly an issue in our western counties. Much like Thursday night, and wet pavement and lingering snow will be melting as lows dip to near 20 Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon isn't quite as cold as days past. Highs reach the mid 40s and for Sunday, it's even warmer - highs will be in the mid to upper 50s! The ideal weather of the weekend devolves into a wet Sunday night and Monday morning. Fortunately, it's just that...wet, without the chance for winter weather. The quick moving showers don't add up to much as we're only expecting .25" to .50" of rain at most.

The best days are yet to come Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine returns and highs hit the low to mid 60s during the afternoon. The next chance for rain holds off until the end of the week.