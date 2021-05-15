Staying sunny and warm to wrap up the weekend

North Alabama was certainly treated to a perfect Spring day for your Saturday! And the rest of the weekend looks just as great too! Overnight lows stay comfortable in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. The warming trend continues Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

The high pressure that has been keeping our weather quiet over the last few days will slide eastward towards the Carolina coast early next week. As a result, we will see what we call "return flow" from the Gulf of Mexico. Simply put, return flow means warmer temperatures and slightly more humidity. With the increased humidity, the chance for "summertime" pop up showers and storms will return to the forecast next week. However, the high pressure centered along the coast will stay pretty strong and looks to have a bigger influence on our weather pattern, keeping rain chances low. The best chance for any showers and storms will be Monday night and Tuesday.

Overall, the humidity will also stay in check. But the temperatures will continue to heat up for the second half of May. Highs approach the mid 80s by Wednesday and perhaps near 90 degrees for the first time this year next weekend. While it definitely won't feel like the typical summertime heat late next week, it will certainly be a reminder that summer is right around the corner!