Staying summery through the weekend

For Saturday, morning lows start in the lower 60s and afternoon highs reach the mid 80s again. An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon under an otherwise partly cloudy sky.

Sunday is our last "almost hot" afternoon. Morning lows begin in the mid 60s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. With an approaching cold front, a few showers and storms are in the cards again during the afternoon and evening, lingering into the overnight hours. Once the front passes Monday, cooler air begins filtering in and temperatures drop. Rain chances are at their highest Monday as well, tapering a bit starting Tuesday. Regardless, most locations will see less than half an inch of rain over the next 7 days.

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures go from the mid 70s Monday to the lower 70s and potentially even the 60s on Tuesday. Overnight lows are cooler as well, dropping to the mid 50s to start Tuesday and lower 50s to start Wednesday. We won't completely dry out, either. Lingering isolated showers and pesky cloud cover hang around through at least Thursday before we see some improvement heading into the weekend.