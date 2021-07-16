Staying stormy through the weekend

A slow-moving cold front is expected to stall out very close to north Alabama, meaning rain will become more likely this weekend. Expect off and on rain and storms Saturday with highs running several degrees below average with more of the same on Sunday. With over an inch of rain expected this weekend and locally higher amounts possible, there's a low-end risk for isolated flash flooding. In addition to heavy rain, any stronger storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning and gusty wind, too.

Toward the beginning of next week, data sources split in terms of the forecast for the following days. Some model forecasts indicate the stalled front finally pushes south of the area by Tuesday, others keep it stalled out nearby for several days. Be watching for adjustments to the rain chances next week as the details become clearer in the coming days.