Staying stormy through the first half of the weekend

Once we get past sunset, we should start to see some improvement for all. For Friday night, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows reaching the upper 60s. Saturday starts mainly quiet with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and a few storms develop during the afternoon and highs make it to the mid 80s.

The pattern starts to shift a bit by Sunday and rain will only be isolated, mainly for our eastern counties. With a bit more sunshine a lower storm coverage, highs should hit the 90° mark again. Each day is nearly identical through the middle of the week, then things get tricky.

You've probably already heard about the duo of tropical systems expected in the Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Well, there's still a LOT of uncertainty in the path of the remnants of those storms, but there's at least the possibility that North Alabama will see some impact from the leftovers by the end of next week. With so much uncertainty in the forecast, no further detail can be provided at this time. Just keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days for regular updates and adjustments.