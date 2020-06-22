Staying stormy into Tuesday

A cold front is approaching North Alabama on Tuesday. We won't see a huge drop in temperatures, but rain and storms will be in the forecast while the front slows and all but stalls out near the Tennessee Valley.

Keep in mind that any stronger storms will be capable of not only producing damaging wind, but also heavy rain and frequent lightning. This will be the case with the storms expected off and on through tonight. In fact, all of North Alabama can expect isolated severe storms through daybreak Tuesday. Lows tonight only dip into the lower 70s and it will be breezy, with a southwest wind gusting up to 30 mph. For Tuesday, that storm chance is still present but largely dependent on the extent of the cloud cover during the afternoon. At least scattered showers look possible through the day, with highs in the mid 80s.

Mentioned above is the fact that this front slows substantially on its journey through the state. That means that a few showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through at least the end of the week. That being said, the coverage will be much lower than what we're expecting through tonight. Temperatures increase as well, rising from the low to mid 80s midweek to the 90s again by the weekend.