Staying stormy for the next several days

After a little break from the rain and storms Monday morning, storms started popping up by late Monday afternoon. We'll keep scattered storms through the night with lows in the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. There's no outlined risk for severe weather tonight, but for Tuesday, extreme northwest Alabama will be included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. There is decent model agreement in a decaying line of storms at least grazing our northwestern counties by Tuesday evening. The strongest storms will be capable of producing gusty wind and locally heavy rain. Highs should make it to the mid 80s again Tuesday afternoon.

This active pattern continues through at least the work week. While storms are more widespread in the afternoon and evening, at least isolated showers and storms are possible overnight as well. Expect lows consistently near 70° and highs in the low to mid 80s. By the weekend, we may finally get a reduction in storm coverage, but the forecast is still not totally void of all rain chances as a few storms still look possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.