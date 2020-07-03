Staying safe during the holiday weekend

As families gather around Guntersville for the holiday weekend, people explained the ways they plan to stay safe.

For Bill Womack -- in town from Georgia to see his son -- the plan is simple.

“Staying on the boat, away from everybody else,” he said. “That’s it.”

A trip he planned over two months ago, Womack says staying on the boat is his only plan.

Other families don’t plan to spend time on the water, but say common sense will keep them safe.

“We’re trying to social distance and if we go into any grocery stores or anything like that just wear masks and be safe,” Aynsley Tate said.

Tate and her son Connor stopped to do some fishing Friday and say they plan to spend more time outside this weekend.

“Play a little golf, barbeque, that sort of thing,” Tate explained.

While the families have different plans, it seems they can agree that keeping their distance from others while spending time with family is the best way to spend the holiday weekend.