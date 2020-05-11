Staying persistent to accomplish a goal

Athletes are accomplishing their goals even though spring sports were cancelled.

A Huntsville High athlete is playing college ball, and he's keeping his talents in state.

West Neill's time on the high school diamond was cut short because of coronavirus,

But baseball was always on the brain, as the Huntsville senior went through the college recruiting process virtually.

"It was very challenging, I had to come up with the reel and highlight reel to introduce myself to the coaches, it was very different," Neill said.

Neill signed with Birmingham Southern. A huge accomplishment.

Instead of coaches coming to games or practices, Neill had to get creative, making videos to send to coaches.

"I'm not good at editing, so that was a challenge," Neill said.

Neill says he's proud of accomplishing his goal of playing college baseball even without a season, but nothing will replace playing with his high school teammates.

"We had a lot of games left, and a lot of opportunities left in the season."

Neill says he knows other seniors are still looking for opportunities to play ball at the next level.

His says staying persistent is the best way to achievethat goal.

"Just stay in touch with your high school coaches and keep reaching out to other college coaches." Neill said. "Everything can change within a day, an opportunity could arise."