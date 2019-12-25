Staying mild with increasing rain chances by the weekend

It was a warm Christmas in North Alabama. Afternoon highs topped out in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday which is about 15 degrees above normal. Clouds will start to build back in Thursday and Friday, keeping temperatures only into the mid 60s. An isolated shower is possible Friday and Saturday, but most spots stay dry.

We are closely monitoring a cold front that will make its way into north Alabama this weekend. This cold front will bring more rain and a few thunderstorms especially late Saturday night and much of Sunday. No severe weather is expected, but a couple strong storms are possible. We'll continue to monitor the weekend forecast and fine tune the details in the coming days.

Looking ahead to the New Year's holiday, temperatures will drop back to near normal thanks to this weekend's cold front. Highs on New Year's Eve next Tuesday only top out in the low 50s.