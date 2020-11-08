Staying mild and dry for a little while longer

Sunday turned out quite nice for November with highs near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Continued dry and mild on Monday with highs in the upper 70's.

The next chance for rain across northern Alabama arrives Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will drop slightly as highs top out in the upper 70's Tuesday and mid 70's Wednesday. Winds will shift from the southeast to north early Wednesday as the front passes by. Rainfall doesn't look too heavy at this time with most areas in the 1/4" - 1/2" range. Rainfall will decrease from west to east during the day Wednesday.

Later in the week, Thursday and Friday look nice. We're expecting dry weather and cooler temps. Highs near 70 degress and lows in the low to mid 50's.

Tropical Storm Eta is still a wild card in what weather that it will bring to northern Alabama. It's track is slower and more erratic. A farther north / west track would give us better rain chances by Saturday.