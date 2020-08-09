Staying hot, increasing storm chances all week

It's been another hot summer Sunday across North Alabama. A few spots in Sand Mountain have also seen showers and storms develop with daytime heating this afternoon. A few of these storms will linger through the evening hours and most will fade after sunset. One or two storms can't be completely ruled out before midnight, but many locations will stay dry. Gusty winds and torrential rainfall are possible with the strongest storms. Expect another quiet but muggy night tonight with lows only in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. A hot and increasingly rainy pattern takes shape on Monday to start the new week. Data sources continue to pinpoint a line of showers and storms moving through North Alabama Monday afternoon. One or two storms could be strong to borderline severe as the approach the Alabama-Tennessee border. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain will be possible with the stronger storms Monday afternoon. Storm activity will fade by sunset Monday evening.

The wet weather pattern continues with increasing shower and storm chances through the rest of the week. The most widespread rain chances look to be Wednesday into the upcoming weekend. Data sources are struggling with pinpointing the greatest chances for rain mid to late week, meaning some adjustments to the forecast will be made as we go through the week. Stay tuned for updates as the forecast continues to evolve. Despite the higher rain chances, the heat sticks around. Highs will continue to hover in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures as high as 105 degrees by Wednesday. Continue to stay cool, drink lots of water, and take frequent breaks if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time this week.