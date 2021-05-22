Staying hot and dry for the week ahead

Hope you have the sunscreen handy for the upcoming week! A high pressure system continues to dominate the eastern half of the US this weekend. The center of the high is right along the Kentucky-Tennessee border this afternoon. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures peaked for many spots in the mid to upper 80s today. Despite the warming temperatures, a light easterly breeze has kept less humid air in North Alabama, making for a warm but tolerable day to be outside.

While we stayed in the 80s Saturday, we will almost certainly climb into the 90s Sunday. The heat will continue to build in over the next few days, but the humidity stays relatively low. The heat wave peaks Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Our daily record high temperatures through Tuesday should stay safe, but we may come within three degrees of those records Monday and Tuesday.

The high pressure begins to break down by the middle of next week, but it will be stubborn to finally move out. This will introduce the chance for isolated showers starting Wednesday. Even then, many spots will stay dry for the next seven days. Long term models are suggesting perhaps more widespread rain next Saturday, but it's too early for any more specifics at this point.