Staying hot all week, storm chances return Tuesday

Another scorcher is on the way for your Monday. Lots of sunshine and hot this afternoon with highs well into the upper 90s. Today will be the 13th consecutive day with no measurable rainfall here in Huntsville and across most of north Alabama. That streak will end for some locations Tuesday as scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast tomorrow afternoon during the peak heating of the day. Despite the return of shower and thunderstorm chances this week, there will be little relief from the heat. Highs for the next six days will be well into the 90s. Dangerous heat will also be a concern especially today and Tuesday as heat index values climb to near 105 degrees in some spots both afternoons. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time throughout the week ahead, especially the next two days.

Rain chances become more isolated by Wednesday before ramp back up by the weekend. Some data is indicating some widespread rainfall could impact north Alabama this weekend. This would be incredibly beneficial for the area, as the moderate drought across Sand Mountain is slowly beginning to worsen and expand westward as a result of this 13-day stretch with no rainfall. There are still a lot of details to sort out until then, so stay tuned for further updates to the weekend forecast. Regardless, temperatures stay well above average for the second week of September. Our average high here in Huntsville on September 9 is 88 degrees. We will not even come close to that average until Sunday as highs stay in the 90s all week long. If you are tired of the heat, just remember the first day of fall is now only two weeks away!