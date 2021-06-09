Clear
Staying gray and rainy Thursday

While there's no outlined risk for severe weather in North Alabama, there is a risk for flash flooding with more rain in the forecast.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 5:11 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

In the past 24 hours, the highest rain totals have been in the Shoals (at least recorded rainfall). Some spots in Colbert County have seen roughly 2.5 inches since Tuesday afternoon. 

Temperatures stay in the 70s and for Thursday, we'll have more of what we saw today: periods of rain and a few rumbles of thunder. The threat for flooding and flash flooding will persist as well. Through the weekend, we're expecting an additional one to almost two inches of rain.

While storms remain fairly widespread Friday, we'll finally catch a little bit of a break by the weekend as storm coverage begins to decrease. Temperatures heat up to near 90 by Saturday and we'll remain that warm heading into next week. By Monday, storms will be isolated and overall, next week looks quite a bit drier than this week.

