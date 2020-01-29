Clear

Staying gray & chilly Thursday

Clouds blanketed North Alabama Wednesday, leading to chilly temperatures and some light showers.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 4:37 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Heading into Thursday, we don't lose the cloud cover and the temperatures remain fairly seasonable. A sprinkle isn't totally impossible Thursday, but most locations will be cloudy and dry. Morning temperatures start in the upper 30s and areas of patchy fog will be possible. During the afternoon, highs reach the mid 50s. Friday is similar all around, but a few showers will be possible by the afternoon and evening.

In time for the weekend, the showers come to an end. Saturday will be seasonably cooler with morning clouds and some sunshine by the afternoon. This helps set the stage for a lovely Sunday. Sunshine prevails and temperatures hit the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. It doesn't last, though. Showers are back Monday evening, lingering into Tuesday and potentially even Wednesday. A cold front will swing through during the first half of next week but before it does, expect highs as warm as the upper 60s Tuesday.

