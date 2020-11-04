Staying dry, watching Tropical Storm Eta

Cloud cover is moving into North Alabama and we'll continue to be in partly sunny to cloudy skies at times Thursday. The extra cloud cover tonight will help to keep overnight lows warmer: mid 40s which is 10-15 degrees warmer than just a couple of mornings ago. These same clouds will drop highs a tad but near seasonal average for early November. Clear skies return just in time for Friday.

The weekend looks nearly completely dry. Some data sources continue to indicate one or two showers Saturday, but this chance is very low. Warmer temperatures continue this weekend. Highs reach the mid 70s! Our next widespread rain chance is still quite a ways off. We're watching a cold front that looks to move through North Alabama early next week. Data sources are moving back and forth on the exact timing of this front, but it looks as though rain chances will increase Tuesday and into Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be fairly light, with only a quarter to half inch expected with isolated higher.

While this cold front approaches, we will continue to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Eta. After causing catastrophic damage in Nicaragua and Honduras as a strong Category 4 hurricane, Eta looks poised to move back over open water in the Caribbean late week, restrengthen into a tropical storm, then take another turn to straddle along the Florida coast early next week. We will have to watch Eta over the next five to seven days, as its remnants may bring more moisture that could increase our rain chances even more by the middle of next week.