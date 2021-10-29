Staying damp and dreary Saturday

It won't be much cooler overnight, but then again, it won't be much warmer Saturday afternoon, either. Highs are expected to only reach the mid to upper 50s again tomorrow.

The clouds and showers last through Saturday night before this surface lows finally pulls away from North Alabama. That is going to leave us with sunshine and 60s for Halloween on Sunday! Trick-or-treating weather will be chilly but dry and an equally pleasant start to the work week is in store Monday.

Our next chance for rain isn't until mid to late week next week. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows mainly in the 40s.