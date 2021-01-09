Clear
Staying cold Sunday, more winter weather Monday morning

No major impacts are expected, but we will keep you updated.

Posted: Jan 9, 2021 6:45 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Bundle up if you have any Saturday night plans! After being stuck in the 30s all day, temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s overnight under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be a bit warmer with more peeks of sunshine. Temperatures stay chilly, however, with highs tomorrow in the mid 40s.

Our big weather story continues to be another quick dose of winter weather to start the work week Monday. This is a fairly complicated setup with a lot of moving parts, so data sources are still struggling getting a good grip on how Monday morning will play out here in North Alabama. Cold air will be in place over the area to start off your Monday. How much cold air remains uncertain and will ultimately determine our winter weather chances. The timeframe for potential winter weather looks to be between 2 AM and Noon. Here's a region-by-region breakdown of what to expect.

Shoals
-Starts off as all snow, then transitions to a rain/snow mix late morning.
-Accumulations: Up to 1/2 inch, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces.
-Impacts: Slick spots will be possible, but widespread icy roads are not expected.

Metro Area (I-65 Corridor)
-Starts off as a rain/snow mix that quickly transitions to all rain.
-No accumulations or major impacts expected.

Sand Mountain
-All rain through the entire event, but one or two flakes mixing in are possible.
-No accumulations or major impacts expected.

Everyone transitions to a cold rain Monday afternoon, which will taper off after sunset Monday night. There are still plenty of moving parts to this forecast. While significant winter weather impacts are unlikely, stay weather aware and take it slow on the roads Monday morning. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates throughout the weekend.

