Despite Sprinkles Possible Monday, Staying Dry Through Thanksgiving

Despite a tiny chance of sprinkles on Monday we will have a fairly dry forecast through Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Conditions will continue to be pleasant through this evening across the Valley. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 40s. 

Sunday will still be mild with highs in the mid 60s under generally sunny skies. 

We are tracking "some" rain on Monday during the afternoon and evening. Chances for rain are only at 10% and the vast majority of the Valley will remain dry. 

The weather leading up to Thanksgiving will be fairly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Thanksgiving itself will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. 

Black Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and highs near 60. Enjoy that early shopping! 

