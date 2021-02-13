'Stay off the roads': ALDOT asks you refrain from unnecessary travel due to icy conditions

Officials are advising against travel outside of emergencies due to forecast ice storms.

In Alabama, precipitation is expected to leave roads hazardous and icy from Saturday night through the early part of next week.

"This is a major concern for our area that we could have some icing that would be pretty wide-spread and there is, unfortunately, not much that can be done to prevent it,” Seth Burkett of the Alabama Department of Transportation said.

With these potentially dangerous driving conditions, ALDOT is recommending people avoid unnecessary travel and says those who do travel should do so slowly.

"Really, we're advising you to just stay off the roads,” Burkett said. “Unless it’s an emergency situation, motorists will be better off staying home in the event of wide-spread icing."

Several areas around Huntsville got a glimpse of what that could look like Saturday morning.

"This morning, it was very icy. I was slipping and sliding all over the bridges,” Alexandra Kimbrough said of the conditions. She said she planned to be off the roads by 5 p.m. and recommended follow suit.

“With what I’ve seen this morning, I wouldn't get out in it,” she said. “I wouldn't recommend anybody -- cause it causes too many accidents."

If conditions are severe enough, Burkett said it is possible that ALDOT will be unable do anything to clear or treat the roads -- potentially for several days. In that case, he said they just have to let mother nature run its course.

"At some point, it warms up enough for the ice to begin melting and for us to make headway on removing what remains of it,” he explained.

If the forecasts are correct, Sunday through Tuesday will be when the worst conditions are present. In any case, drivers are asked to refrain from unnecessary travel and drive slow if they must go anywhere.