Status conference hearing for Madison Co. capital murder suspect

A Madison County man charged with seven counts of capital murder will face a judge on Tuesday.

Christopher Henderson has a status conference hearing at 11 in the morning. He is charged with murder and arson after four people and an unborn child were found dead in a house fire in New Market in 2015.

Henderson's jury trial is set for June 14, 2021.

FROM AP:

The victims include his estranged wife, Kristen Henderson and his unborn child, Henderson's 8-year-old son, Clayton Chambers, 1-year-old nephew, Eli Sokolowski and 67-year-old Carol Jean Smallwood. Authorities said the victims were all shot or stabbed before the house they were in was set on fire.

Also charged in the case is Rhonda Jean Carlson. Court records showed Carlson and Henderson were married at the time. She is also charged with capital murder.