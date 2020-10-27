Statewide search underway for gun-stealing suspects tied to Huntsville hotel parking lot break-ins

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs help finding two suspects linked to crimes in Huntsville and Decatur.

The department says it has warrants for Ro’daryus Mitchell, 22, with 18 felony counts and Jae’Vontea Taylor, 18, with 22 felony counts of breaking into vehicles. Both are from Birmingham.

Tuscaloosa police said they are suspected of stealing firearms out of vehicles parked at hotels across the state.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Huntsville, Cullman, Decatur and Oxford police departments. They could face further charges in each of those jurisdictions.

Earlier this month, Huntsville police said it was investigating break-ins of about 50 vehicles at hotel parking lots.

Huntsville police said the two men were arrested by officers in downtown Huntsville earlier this month. Neither show up as being in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday.

Police said both are believed to be connected to the hotel break-ins, but don’t yet have an exact number of charges they could face here.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mitchell and Taylor can contact local law enforcement, TPD at 205-248-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).