Statewide moment of silence to honor those affected by COVID-19

Tuesday, a statewide moment of silence will remember the more than 12 thousand Alabamians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The Alabama Hospital Association is organizing the moment of silence as a way to remember those who have died, pay tribute to the people currently suffering with COVID-19, and honor the hospital workers who have been tirelessly fighting this pandemic since the beginning.

"The volume and the emotion and the duration of it all, you take all that together and it's without a doubt in my career, this is the most difficult staffing situation we've ever faced," explains Huntsville Hospital CEO, Jeff Samz.

For a year and a half, hospital workers have been facing one of the most difficult situations in their entire careers.

"You're talking about going 60 hours a week sometimes to try and meet the demand, and we have a lot of people that are doing that," says Samz.

Tuesday's statewide moment of silence will honor our hospital workers for everything they continue to give to our community.

"People from all over the hospital who are in and out of these rooms every day trying to take care of these patients. So it's a team effort and they absolutely are the heroes of this pandemic," says Samz.

The moment of silence will also remember those like Ryan Dupree, a graduate of Bob Jones High School who passed away on Saturday from COVID-19 at only 24-years-old.

"He'll be truly missed, but the legacy and his, what he stood for what he's leaving behind will make a major impact on me and others around him," says Graham Aderholt, Dupree's former high school coach.

Dupree's death shows how the coronavirus has affected everyone, from the young to the old. Taking too many lives too soon.

"I aspire to be like Ryan, and I know many a people around him feel the same way. So it's a tough time, that doesn't make this time we're in any easier," says Aderholt.

The moment of silence will take place Tuesday at noon. The Alabama Hospital Association encourages everyone to participate and take a moment to remember all of the people who have been deeply impacted by COVID-19.