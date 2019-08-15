State working on move out plan for teens in Madison facility

By the end of August, Sequel TSI will no longer have any juveniles inside their facility. The City of Madison is giving the company 7 days to relocate the teens, something some members of the community have mixed feelings about.

On Wednesday, the Madison City Council voted to revoke Sequel TSI's business license, after multiple escapes.

"I'm kind of concerned on where they're gonna put the youth," said Gary Birchfield.

Birchfield has lived less than a mile away from Sequel TSI for about the last 14 years.

Two years ago, two teens escaped from the facility. They are charged with killing a man on County Line Road be Publix. In July, three teens escaped, according to Madison police. They were caught within an hour and a half.

Birchfield said he fully supports the council's decision to take away the company's business license, but his only concern is relocating the 58 teen boys that are housed at the facility, "Seven days is kind of a real short notice," said Birchifiled.

The Alabama Department of Youth Services, or DYS, has a contract with Sequel TSI to house the teens. A spokesman with DYS told WAAY 31 they have to think of the needs of the boys in the facility before they relocate them. Right now, they're in a medium-security facility.

DYS has contracts with 11 facilities that are run by 3rd party companies, including Sequel in Madison. If the kids are placed in similar security level facilities. That leaves only three options in the state where they can go, but DYS can also put them in a state-run facility. Their website shows they have three in the state.

Right now, DYS is working on the logistics of where all of the kids will go and when they will be moved.

WAAY 31 talked to people in Madison who said they felt the city council only giving the facility seven days, instead of the standard 30, to move is excessive and hurts the teens more than anything else.

Birchfield said he won't feel safe until the facility is officially closed, "I don't know when another breakout is gonna happen. I don't know if it's going to be a violent person that's gonna go through this neighborhood and try to break into my house or somebody else's house."

WAAY 31 did receive a statement from Sequel on Thursday saying they are disappointed with the council's decision and will consider all of their options. It also said sit would be very difficult to find another facility to transfer the juveniles to on such short notice.