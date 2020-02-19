Flooding traps Lawrence County neighbors in homes

For about two weeks a portion of Highway 101 North of Towncreek in Lawrence County has been closed because of flooding.

The Highway is completely underwater and it's blocking County Road 406, which means about 10 people are trapped in their homes. WAAY31 spoke with Velvet Mitchell via phone on Wednesday. Mitchell said she lives on County Road 406 and the water isn't in anyone's home but it has them blocked in.

"We can't get out to buy groceries or food. We can't get out period," said Mitchell.

Mitchell said some people have walked about a half mile through a graveyard to leave their flooded homes but she cannot physically make that trip. Lawrence County Emergency Management told WAAY31 if anyone wants to leave their homes they would send a rescue squad to them. Mitchell said she doesn't really have another place to go.

Highway 101 is the property of the Alabama Department of Transportation. It said they are bringing in a pump to ease flooding on Highway 101. ALDOT said the pump should be on Highway 101 by Wednesday night or Thursday.

Even if the state brings a pump in, it's unclear when the water will go down and this highway be passable. WAAY31 also called Lawrence County Commissioners and the Town Creek mayor about the issue they said it's the states property and out of their jurisdiction to do anything.