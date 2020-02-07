State troopers continue search for missing driver at Buck’s Pocket State Park

State troopers are picking up the search Friday for a missing driver at Buck’s Pocket State Park.

Heavy rains and the swift current delayed the search at the park located near the DeKalb and Jackson County line.

In Jackson County, the rains are making the search for the missing driver and their vehicle even harder.

Troopers say on Friday, they will use a helicopter to help search if the weather allows. On Thursday. crews hiked two miles along the banks of the creek.

A representative with the National Weather Service explained to us how difficult the search is there.

"An inch of rain was about 2-3 feet of water rise, so they're having a terrible time there trying to locate the vehicle because more and more water is coming down the canyon," Michelle Amin said.

The search was postponed on Wednesday and Thursday because heavy rains and flooding made it dangerous for divers.

Currently, we do not know the name of the person missing.