State troopers: 4 dead, 1 hurt in Cullman County crash

Alabama State Troopers say four people are dead and one person was injured after a Monday morning two-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 67 in Cullman County.
The crash occurred about 8 a.m. near Cullman County 1763.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for more information as we get it.
