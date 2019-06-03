Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State troopers: 4 dead, 1 hurt in Cullman County crash Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

State troopers: 4 dead, 1 hurt in Cullman County crash

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. near Cullman County 1763.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 11:16 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama State Troopers say four people are dead and one person was injured after a Monday morning two-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 67 in Cullman County.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. near Cullman County 1763.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for more information as we get it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events