State softball wrap up from Thursday

North Jackson came into the 4A state championship softball game as the underdog. The Chiefs going up against Rogers in Oxford.

Rogers needed to win only one game but the Pirates dropped the first one 2-0. The Chiefs took full advantage of their second game, the bats were hot and North Jackson won their first softball championship 6-1.

Head Coach Kevin Thompson said his players were up for the challenge.

"North Jackson hasn't really been known for softball, but the past three years the girls have been buying into the program, doing extra stuff, to get where we are today."

In 2A Pisgah fell in heartbreaking fashion to Orange Beach.

Ava Hodo, the seventh grader, hit a walk-off homer in the 9th to end the Eagles season.