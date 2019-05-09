State soccer games kick off in Huntsville

The Collinsville Panthers are vying for a spot in the state title game.
The Altamont Knights had different plans. They earned a hard-fought win against the Panthers. 5-1 is the final score.
More action all day Friday starts at 9:00 a.m.
