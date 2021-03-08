State senator sued over Alabama gambling bill

A lawsuit filed Monday targets a state senator over his gambling bill.

Two groups filed the suit against Sen. Del Marsh.

The suit claims he personally received thousands of dollars from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to sponsor the bill. That bill would set up a state lottery as well as casinos in Alabama.

The lawsuit was filed Monday afternoon in the Montgomery County Circuit Court on the day before the bill was set for a Senate floor debate.

It says Del Marsh “personally received thousands of dollars from Poarch Creek, who in return, sponsored and promoted SB-214 in the Alabama Legislature.”