State seeks 3 years in jail for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely; sentencing is Friday

State prosecutors want former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely to serve a three-year sentence for his criminal conviction.

That’s according to a sentencing briefing filed by the prosecution.

That briefing asks the judge to hand down a 36-month sentence to be served somewhere other than the Limestone County Jail.

The briefing says Blakely is not eligible to serve the sentence in the Department of Corrections.

The former sheriff’s jail time would be followed by two years of probation. He would have to pay $10,000 in fines and $4,000 in restitution if the judge agrees with the recommendation.

Blakely will be sentenced Friday morning. He remains in jail until that sentencing hearing.