Clear

State says plan coming soon to repair Highway 231

Highway 231 was shut down in February because of deep cracks in the road.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 2:41 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 2:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says a solution for repairing Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain is expected in the next few days.

Highway 231 was shut down in February because of deep cracks in the road.

ALDOT says once there is a repair plan, it will provide an estimated timeline.

Crews remain at the site and are boring and sampling to determine the extent of the damage.

ALDOT says it will continue monitoring traffic flow and make adjustments as needed on the detour route.

These are the official detours:

  • Northbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama 67 to Interstate 65
  • Southbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama 36 to Alabama 67
  • Northbound passenger traffic is detoured to Union Hill Road to Alabama 36
  • Southbound passenger traffic is detoured to Alabama 36 to Union Hill Road

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events