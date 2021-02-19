State says inmate convicted of Morgan County drug crime had coronavirus when he died

An inmate in prison for a drug conviction out of Morgan County had coronavirus at the time of his death.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says George Irvin, 58, died on Feb. 5. He was serving a 27-year sentence for manufacturing of a controlled substance at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed.

He had been on hospice care for ongoing treatment of his end-stage, preexisting medical conditions since Sept. 10, 2020.

The state says a full autopsy report concluded that Irvin was positive for coronavirus when he died.