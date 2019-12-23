State prosecutors sue to seize house, other property of Muscle Shoals optometrist

A Muscle Shoals optometrist who is accused of being behind a massive marijuana growing operation in Wayne County, Tennessee, may have to turn over his house and some other property to Colbert County officials.

A pair of civil suits were filed against some of the property of Dr. Stuart Marc Greenberg on Friday, December 20, 2019. That was the same day he turned himself into the Colbert County Jail and was formally charged with Drug Trafficking as well as two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.



A photo of the property at 102 Saint Andrews Drive in Muscle Shoals owned by Dr. Stuart Greenberg. State prosecutors are filed a lawsuit on Friday, December 20, 2019, to seize the property. A photo of the property at 102 Saint Andrews Drive in Muscle Shoals owned by Dr. Stuart Greenberg. State prosecutors are filed a lawsuit on Friday, December 20, 2019, to seize the property.

One of the lawsuits names the home of Dr. Greenberg, 102 Saint Andrews Drive, Muscle Shoals, as the defendant of the case. The other case was brought against $888.00 in cash, a Ruger LC9 .9mm pistol and three Casascius Bitcoin.

In the case against the house, Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham Jr. states that on "December 18, 2019 and on a continuous basis, the property described as 102 Saint Andrews Drive, Muscle Shoals...was being used for the receipt, storage, handling, distribution or sale of a controlled substances within the class prohibited by law in Colbert County, Alabama."

The document doesn't state specifically what was inside the home or what may have been seized by investigators, if anything.

Graham requests that following "a full and fair hearing," that the house "be condemned and forfeited to the Colbert County Commission for the use and benefit of the Colbert County Drug Task Force."

The complaint also includes a notice stating that the property "has been seized and placed under the seal by the State of Alabama for the purposes of forfeiture."

Finally the house lawsuit includes a Stipulation of Occupancy, which allows Dr. Greenberg to temporarily stay in the house, while under several conditions.

One is that "Stuart Greenberg...shall be permitted to reside at the property described above, at the will and pleasure of the State of Alabama, for a period of six months, or until the date of judgment in the Circuit Court of Colbert County, Alabama...whichever shall occur first."

Another states that Dr. Greenberg cannot alter any fixtures in the home and has to allow state investigators in to provide a complete catalog of what's inside.

According to the Business Entity Records held by the Alabama Secretary of State's office, the property is the registered office of SMG Medical Investments Inc., which was officially formed on February 17, 2012. It is registered to Dr. Greenberg.

In an interview with WAAY 31 News on Sunday, Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher said SMG Medical Investments is also the registered owner of a building in which nearly 500 marijuana plants were discovered that Sheriff Fisher said were being used to harvest THC, which is illegal in Tennessee.

"We began our investigation several months ago and it culminated on Wednesday with the execution of a search warrant. And at the same time, almost simultaneously, we coordinated with authorities in Colbert County to execute a search warrant as well down there in Colbert County, Alabama," said Sheriff Fisher.

In the other complaint, which was filed on Friday against items owned by Dr. Greenberg, it states that both the $888.00 and the three numbers of 2011 Casascuis Bitcoin were "being furnished or was intended to be furnished in exchanged for a controlled substance."

It also states that the Ruger LC9 .9mm pistol was being carried by Dr. Greenberg "without a license...and/or the firearm was found in the approximate location of illegal controlled substances and was used to facilitate the possession, storing and distribution of illegal controlled substances."

A future court date has not been set in connection to either of these lawsuits.